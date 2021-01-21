https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/woo-hoo-biden-kills-off-estimated-52100-jobs-first-day-president-pandemic/

On his first day in office Joe Biden killed off an estimated 52,100 American jobs.

That must be a record, right?

After his bizarre inaugural behind fences and 20,000 military troops, Biden hobbled to the Oval Officer were he signed several executive orders including the end of construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the end of construction of the Trump border wall.

Canceling the Keystone Pipeline costs over 11,000 construction jobs and 42,100 jobs throughout the US during the construction process according to the US State Department.

Canceling the Trump border wall will cost 10,000 jobs.

That’s a total of 52,100 jobs lost in his first 8 hours in office.

Nice work, Joe!

With the stroke of a pen, Biden has put 11,000 jobs and over $1.6 billion in wages on the chopping block. The kicker, the pipeline’s developer has pledged that the project would have zero carbon emissions.

Indeed, union leaders are already calling out Biden for the loss of good-paying union jobs…

Mark McManus, General President of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters : “In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1. Let me be very clear: When built with union labor by the men and women of the United Association, pipelines like Keystone XL remain the safest and most efficient modes of energy transportation in the world. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction”

Joe Biden also ceased construction of the Trump border wall. This is on his first day and at the same time that more illegal alien caravans are seen working their way to the US.

Conservative estimates suggest the border wall created over 10,000 jobs.

