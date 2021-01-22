https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-governors-order-their-troops-back-from-dc_3667497.html

Three governors have ordered their local National Guard troops to return to their respecti ve states following accounts of thousands of them having been “banished” to the parking garage of the Capitol. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote this morning on Twitter he had “instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state.” Governor Ron DeSantis also announced on Twitter that he ordered the Florida National Guard to return from D.C. “Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region,” he wrote. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu also proceeded to do the same, mentioning that they were treated with “substandard” conditions. “I’ve ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington DC,” Sununu wrote on Twitter. “They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should …

