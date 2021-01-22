https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/01/22/a-surprising-cnn-source-helps-completely-undercut-cnn-hit-piece-on-trumps-vaccine-rollout-plan-video-n314413
About The Author
Related Posts
'Journalist' Katie Couric Wishes She Could 'Deprogram' Trump Supporters, and Boy Is She Excited About Impeachment 2.0
January 16, 2021
Big Tech Is Playing With Fire — Young Tech Entrepreneurs Seem to Have Short Political Memories
January 10, 2021
The Hypocrisy Bullet Train Adds Some Passengers: 5 CA Assemblymembers Dine Out While You're Locked Down
December 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy