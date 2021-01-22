https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/trump-impeached-after-leaving-office

As the Senate prepares for former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, many are asking whether it’s constitutional to try a president after leaving office. Alan Dershowitz, lawyer and host of the of “The Dershow,” joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to talk about the legal battles Trump still faces.

Dershowitz said he believes the Senate doesn’t have the authority to convict Trump, now that he’s a private citizen again, and thus can’t use impeachment to bar him from running for office again.

“The Constitution says the purpose of impeachment is to remove somebody. He [Trump] is out of office. There’s nothing left to do.

It doesn’t say you can impeach him to disqualify him for the future. It says, if you remove him you can then add disqualification, but you can’t just impeach somebody to disqualify them,” Dershowitz said.

“The Senate can’t try ordinary citizens. So once you’re an ordinary citizen, you get tried only in the courts, not in the Senate. So it’s clearly unconstitutional,” he added.

Dershowitz, who served on Trump’s legal team during the first impeachment trial, also discussed whether he thinks Trump is legally (or even just ethically) responsible for the Capitol riot earlier this month, and whether those engaging in violence could be considered “domestic terrorists.”

