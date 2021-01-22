https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/already-making-excuses-wapo-is-pulling-out-all-the-stops-to-lower-expectations-for-joe-biden-with-some-help-from-rahm-emanuel/

The Washington Post spent the last four years holding Donald Trump to account for everything that happened on his watch, even for things that he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Now that Joe Biden is president, they’ve got to tweak their responsibilities a bit. You know, lower expectations significantly so that if Joe Biden fails to bring about a new American Golden Age of Peace and Unity.

Looks like they’re off to a running start, with a little help from Rahm Emanuel:

ALL OF THE ABOVE, YOU GUYS.

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

But that’s not the point. The point is that Joe Biden has more on his plate than any other president in U.S. history, combined.

What? You mean you don’t agree that Joe Biden is facing an unprecedented combination of civil war and global pandemic and depression and Cold War and civil strife and social strife that’s unprecedented in unprecedented ways?

Good. Then that means you’re not completely insane.

And WaPo is only too glad to help.

We’re gonna go with (C), spreading it uncritically (see what we did there?).

Longer if Dems stay in the White House.

It should have been, but you have to remember that we’re dealing with an entity that is utterly incapable of self-reflection and learning from past minstakes.

It’s too late. They can’t stop themselves now.

