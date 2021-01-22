https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/already-making-excuses-wapo-is-pulling-out-all-the-stops-to-lower-expectations-for-joe-biden-with-some-help-from-rahm-emanuel/

The Washington Post spent the last four years holding Donald Trump to account for everything that happened on his watch, even for things that he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Now that Joe Biden is president, they’ve got to tweak their responsibilities a bit. You know, lower expectations significantly so that if Joe Biden fails to bring about a new American Golden Age of Peace and Unity.

Looks like they’re off to a running start, with a little help from Rahm Emanuel:

“Lincoln had the Civil War, Wilson had the pandemic, Roosevelt had the Depression, Kennedy had the height of the Cold War, and Johnson had unprecedented civil and social strife. Biden has D, all of the above” — @RahmEmanuel to @AshleyRParker + @mviser

https://t.co/CaAe1TwyLc — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 22, 2021

ALL OF THE ABOVE, YOU GUYS.

A. Civil War

B. Pandemic

C. Depression

D. all of the above

E. Cold War

F. Social strife 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jja1RqXrN2 — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) January 22, 2021

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

But that’s not the point. The point is that Joe Biden has more on his plate than any other president in U.S. history, combined.

That’s a reach — purple reign (@cbesixb) January 22, 2021

This is blatant hyperbole. — JTT (@TheRealJTT_) January 22, 2021

What? You mean you don’t agree that Joe Biden is facing an unprecedented combination of civil war and global pandemic and depression and Cold War and civil strife and social strife that’s unprecedented in unprecedented ways?

Good. Then that means you’re not completely insane.

Every one of the examples mentioned here was far, FAR worse than what Biden has to deal with. https://t.co/koZM8q0eto — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 22, 2021

No. The Civil War was literal battlefield warfare between Americans; the flu pandemic of 1918 killed 675,000 Americans, disproportionately children; the Cold War involved the threat of nuclear annihilation; Johnson faced segregation, social breakdown, and radical street violence. https://t.co/qVQw2NLiT4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 22, 2021

The U.S. is not in a Civil War nor a Depression. There is civil strife, from violent protests to the Capitol siege, & the pandemic & lockdowns have devastated many businesses & jobs, yet it is the job of journalists to report using accurate terminology & without the dramatics. https://t.co/l65jLQgN4z — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2021

I realize this is Rahm Emanuel setting expectations, but this is just stupid. There’s no “civil war,” we’re already out of the recession, and comparing today to the cold war is absolutely silly. https://t.co/XAAo7NHLgi — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 22, 2021

Worth noting this statement is from Rahm “Never Allow A Good Crisis Go To Waste” Emanuel: https://t.co/2QDgCz0Vt2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 22, 2021

Less than 48-hours in and already making excuses. That’s encouraging! — Greg Vandetta II (@98Degrees_F3) January 22, 2021

And WaPo is only too glad to help.

Double byline on this story, yet Rahm Emanuel is allowed to claim blatantly false things. Not a single line in there to point out that the U.S. is not, in fact, engaged in a civil war nor going through a depression. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2021

We’re gonna go with (C), spreading it uncritically (see what we did there?).

This is stupid. Everything is stupid. https://t.co/nZq08Axh48 — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 22, 2021

This love affair between the press and Biden is already nauseating. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/qEfwTmmxir — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) January 22, 2021

Good to know this is the state of journalism for the next four years. — Dr. Stonks (@stonksguy) January 22, 2021

Longer if Dems stay in the White House.

Seriously? Now who is setting forth a dark vision of America? https://t.co/7IvvHHlAGc — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) January 22, 2021

I get that some journos want to make things seem as awful as possible right now (things are bad enough – why make stuff up?) & set the bar as low as they can to do some beat sweetening & to help Biden out, but you’d think the CNN fiasco yesterday would’ve been some lesson here. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2021

It should have been, but you have to remember that we’re dealing with an entity that is utterly incapable of self-reflection and learning from past minstakes.

No, Biden isn’t facing all of those challenges. It’s ok if someone likes a politician, but let’s not go full Dear Leader. Cheers. https://t.co/Cjnp8fKwP3 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) January 22, 2021

It’s too late. They can’t stop themselves now.

