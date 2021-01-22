https://www.theepochtimes.com/antifa-related-twitter-accounts-suspended-after-inauguration-day-riots_3667357.html

Several Antifa Twitter accounts were suspended as a result of riots held by the far-left anarcho-communist group during inauguration day.

The sum of all the accounts would add up to about 70,000 followers. Some of the earliest accounts were started in 2012.

One of the most prominent accounts that were suspended was “The Base.”

Another of the group’s accounts complained about the suspensions.

“Our comrades w The Base (@TheBasebk), an anarchist social center in Brooklyn, NY of 9 years now took this Twitter thing seriously,” Antifa Sacramento wrote. “Reaching a platform of 17k followers they pushed a very specific line where politics were never blurred. Today, Twitter took their account down, and now theres a void.”

Independent journalist Andy Ngô was the first to report the suspensions.

“The Base” is a radical bookstore in Brooklyn, New York, where it would indoctrinate people systematically.

Antifa activists, who have been fiercely opposed to President Donald Trump and conservatives over the past few years and have been praised by some Democrats, vandalized buildings and skirmished with police on Jan. 20 in opposition to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Some of them were holding signs reading “We are ungovernable.”

Antifa members also broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed. Some of them tipped over garbage containers and lit them on fire, according to reports.

“We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” read a banner they marched under, while others carried a banner saying, “We are not governable,” which was dotted with anarchy symbols.

Portland Police confronted a crowd that gathered outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building near downtown, with some in the crowd later burning an American flag in the street.

In SeattleAntifa activists marched into the iconic Pike Place Market to smash up property, with video from the scene showing broken windows in a Starbucks. A group of black-clad rioters marched along the street, kicking over garbage containers, carrying a tattered American flag with the anarchy sign spray-painted on it.

Epoch Times Photo

Multiple windows were shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse in Seattle, Wash. on Jan. 20, 2021. (Seattle Police Department)

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

