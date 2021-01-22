https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/appeals-court-rules-leftist-prosecutor-must-stay-off-mccloskey-case/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A court rejected St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s second appeal to be reinstated as a prosecutor in order to proceed with charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who defended their home with firearms during unrest in June.

The Missouri Court of Appeals struck down Gardner’s plea Wednesday, siding against her claim that she should not have been disqualified from the case by Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer in December.

The prosecutor was removed from the McCloskey case after it was determined she raised the appearance of initiating a “criminal prosecution for political purposes” following reports that she used the charges to circulate fundraising emails for her reelection bid, Circuit Judge Thomas Clark said at the time.

