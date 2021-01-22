http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9kFymSbEHAU/

Arnold Schwarzenegger has received the COVID-19 vaccine and is urging fans to sign up up for the injection if they are eligible. Quoting himself from the Terminator movies, he said in an Instagram post: “Come with me if you want to live!”

The 73-year-old actor and former Republican governor of California posted a video of himself receiving the COVID vaccine at a drive-thru facility in Los Angeles. “Put that needle down!” he joked to the nurse, in another self-quote from his 1996 movie Jingle All the Way.

After receiving the shot, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned to the camera: “Alright, I just got my vaccine. And I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live!”

The Terminator star recently weighed in on the Capitol riots, claiming that the protestors reminded him of Nazis from his native Austria. The actor is a vehement Trump adversary, accusing the former president of attempting to orchestrate a coup.

Schwarznegger has been trying to revive his Hollywood career since quitting politics. But he has so far not had much success. He appeared in two Terminator sequels that both flopped at the box office. His attempt to re-boot Trump’s The Apprentice on NBC was a ratings disaster that killed off the once highly successful reality TV franchise.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

