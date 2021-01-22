https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/nancy-pelosi-we-renew-our-commitment-build-legacy-roe-v-wade

(Photo by Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) released a statement today celebrating the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that declared abortion a constitutionally protected right.

“For 48 years, Roe v. Wade has been a cornerstone of health and equal rights for all American women. This landmark decision protects a woman’s fundamental right to make her own reproductive health decisions,” Pelosi said.

“Nearly half a century later, Roe v. Wade is settled law,” she said.

“On this anniversary, we renew our commitment to build on the legacy of Roe v. Wade so that we can protect a woman’s right to choose and defend women’s hard-won freedoms, now and always,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi also stressed that Republicans have been attacking Roe v. Wade.

“Yet, due to relentless Republican attacks in states across the country, it is hanging on by a thread, threatening to drag American women back to a dark, dangerous and deadly past,” said Pelosi. “These harmful attacks challenge our nation’s bedrock values and significantly undermine women’s health and economic security, particularly women of color and those in low-income communities. But with the tireless voices and activism of women across the country, these Republican efforts must continue to fail.”

Here is the full text of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement celebrating the anniversary of Roe v. Wade:

