Feel the unity…

CNN’s MJ Lee reported Thursday that the Biden administration claimed it was having to “start from scratch” on rolling out the COVID vaccine.

That would be the vaccine that was developed under Operation Warp Speed and started being distributed to the states in December, 2020. Both of those things happened under the Trump administration. Argue all you want to, but those are simply facts and they do not care about your feelings about Trump.

According to Lee’s story:

“…in the immediate hours following Biden being sworn into office on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the new administration’s Covid-related work told CNN one of the biggest shocks that the Biden team had to digest during the transition period was what they saw as a complete lack of a vaccine distribution strategy under former President Donald Trump, even weeks after multiple vaccines were approved for use in the United States. “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” one source said. Another source described the moment that it became clear the Biden administration would have to essentially start from “square one” because there simply was no plan as: “Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence.”

Who are these “sources” and why doesn’t Lee name them? Why don’t they go on the record if what they’re saying is true? What’s CNN’s policy on using unnamed sources? Having written for CNN in the past, I know the site has editors. Where were they?

None of what the sources told Lee was actually true. As noted above, the Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed and had vaccines hitting the streets in December — stunningly fast by any measure. No reporter who has followed the past year’s events to even a minimal degree should have bought that line from the Biden people.

The Biden administration used its new authority to rebrand Operation Warp Speed in an apparent effort to deny the previous administration any credit for developing the vaccines. Then it went to a friendly reporter, Lee, and launched its own spin at warp speed. Feel the unity…

The story was so obviously wrong that even CNN anchor Chris Cuomo noticed.

“Another thing that I don’t buy comes out of our reporting … that people in the administration say they’re starting from scratch with the vaccine. No, they’re not!” Cuomo exclaimed. “You have an infrastructure out there that you’re well aware of that has to be improved. But they shouldn’t get any benefit of a low bar here either. … Are they gonna scrap it or are they going to build on it, make it better?”

It seems there’s a third way: Lie.

Dr. Anthony Fauci directly refuted Lee’s story, only to have her call him a “holdover” from the Trump administration. Fauci has been in Washington so long he’s practically part of the furniture. He was there long before Trump even descended the escalator. Surely Lee is aware of this?

Lee still stands by her fraudulent story and isn’t burning her sources for lying to her. Perhaps they merely told her what she wanted to hear. It has been updated to include Fauci’s refutation, but the headline still says “Biden inheriting nonexistent coronavirus vaccine distribution plan and must start ‘from scratch,’ sources say”. Which isn’t true.

This…is CNN.

What was it the previous president called them? Oh yeah…”fake news.”

The Biden administration is off to a flyer. It’s killing jobs left and right, violating its own mask policies, disrespecting the National Guard troops (whose loyalty it questioned) it used as security theater props, and even lying so transparently that Chris Cuomo (!) isn’t buying it.

It’s only day three.

