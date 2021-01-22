https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/22/biden-admin-off-to-a-smashing-start-hundreds-of-natl-guard-in-dc-packed-together-like-sardines-test-positive-for-covid-19/

As we told you earlier, National Guardsmen were sleeping in parking garages and elsewhere after having been booted from the U.S. Capitol (though they’ve since been allowed back in after the story broke).

And now hundreds of members of the National Guard are having to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19:

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been trying to find out “whoever was in charge of this mess” (if Trump were still in office there’s little doubt who CNN would already be naming).

Hundreds of National Guardsmen have tested positive for coronavirus and with one EO Biden has killed off thousands of pipeline jobs, so yep, it’s going great so far.

New York Gov. Cuomo definitely knows how it’s done.

They’ll think of something!

