https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/22/biden-admin-off-to-a-smashing-start-hundreds-of-natl-guard-in-dc-packed-together-like-sardines-test-positive-for-covid-19/

As we told you earlier, National Guardsmen were sleeping in parking garages and elsewhere after having been booted from the U.S. Capitol (though they’ve since been allowed back in after the story broke).

And now hundreds of members of the National Guard are having to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19:

Hundreds of National Guard members who poured into Washington after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol have tested positive for Covid-19 or are quarantining in nearby hotels. https://t.co/TTW87mIx7f — POLITICO (@politico) January 22, 2021

NEW – ‘Packed us together like sardines’: Hundreds of National Guard in Washington D.C. have tested positive for #COVID19 or are quarantining in nearby hotels now. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 22, 2021

“Guard members packed together and sleeping on the ground in the garages. One unit was forced to rest in a garage with only one bathroom available for 5,000 troops.” https://t.co/kPAlURYRV7 — Quantum Neanderthal (@TheTFo7) January 22, 2021

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been trying to find out “whoever was in charge of this mess” (if Trump were still in office there’s little doubt who CNN would already be naming).

Biden admin off to a smashing start https://t.co/UnkmFluoIy — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 22, 2021

Hundreds of National Guardsmen have tested positive for coronavirus and with one EO Biden has killed off thousands of pipeline jobs, so yep, it’s going great so far.

This maneuver is known in the ranks as “The Cuomo” — Leif 🇺🇸 (@_leifnotleaf) January 22, 2021

New York Gov. Cuomo definitely knows how it’s done.

Day 2 and already a super spreader event — Naomi157 (@Naomi1571) January 22, 2021

So you are all aware, this is ON @DNC Schumer, Pelosi and @MayorBowser who all orchestrated this false threat debacle. https://t.co/wXVxsjZ2Dw — BPerry-CO42 Anti-Kleptocracy (@Perryalt1) January 22, 2021

What are the CNN’s of the world going to do now that they can’t blame this on orange man?! https://t.co/GLytCl5RmR — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) January 22, 2021

They’ll think of something!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

