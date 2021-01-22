https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/22/biden-follows-unity-speech-with-48-hours-of-norm-breaking-and-divisive-social-policy/

President Joe Biden proclaimed Inauguration Day “A National Day Of Unity” on Wednesday, following his first presidential address on Capitol Hill that featured a theme of unity while vilifying dissenters from the progressive agenda as white supremacists.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in democracy: unity, unity,” Biden declared in his inaugural address, after having said the following just moments before:

The cry for survival comes from planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.

Biden’s speech, absent a close reading of the transcript might have sounded genuine. It might have looked genuine, and it might felt genuine, but a closer examination of his first acts in office peel back the curtain of a figure in the White House whose calls for unity are deeply unserious. One can’t unify a country while condemning many as white supremacists, let alone pursue a partisan progressive agenda on day one in office amid an aggressive impeachment of the predecessor.

The left doesn’t want the country to unify. The left wants the left to unify with each other, while adopting the idea of “de-programming” as a new Democratic d-word to characterize their wishes of the right. In MSNBC host Joy Reid’s case, it’s “de-Baathification.”

By Friday, Biden’s first 48 hours in office have launched the new administration with 17 executive orders, more than were issued in the first month of their presidencies by Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton combined. If it seems Biden is breaking records with executive orders right out of the gate, that’s because he is. In the January of their first inauguration, Trump signed four, Obama eight, Bush two, Clinton two, George H.W. Bush one, and Ronald Reagan one.

The new president’s wave of executive orders is already signaling that his administration will serve as a vehicle for the progressive revolution despite empty rhetoric on the campaign trail disputing otherwise. On Wednesday, Biden accelerated the elevation of wokeism as a secular religion, rejecting history by immediately dismantling the 1776 Commission and reversing Trump’s ban on seminars by promoting critical race theory throughout the federal government.

[Read the final report of the 1776 Commission, stripped by the Biden White House, here.]

Former Obama White House national security adviser Susan Rice, now head of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, has been tasked with leading the new administration’s efforts to require agencies “rooting out systemic racism” to be a focal point of their mission. Biden’s team said Rice will lead a “robust interagency process to hold the federal government accountable for advancing equity for families across America.”

The new White House has also effectively dismantled women’s sports with a new anti-science executive order requiring institutions such as schools that receive federal funding to allow biological males who identify as females to be admitted to female sports programs and locker rooms.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the order reads, pledging the administration’s commitment to “prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Other executive orders passed in during “unity” week have included the reversal of the Mexico City policy barring taxpayer-funded abortions, removal of Trump-implemented travel bans, an ax to the border wall, and the reinstatement of sweeping Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants.

Apart from signing a cascade of executive orders in his first days in office, Biden shattered norms when he fired the National Labor Relations Board’s top prosecutor, a position that typically serves four-year terms. Peter Robb, who held the title of NLRB general counsel, refused Biden’s request to resign prior to the end of his four-year tenure and was in turn fired on Biden’s first day.

“It was my understanding that the incoming administration intended to foster civility and unity in this country and in the governing of this country, promising to adhere to the rule of law and enabling its chief law enforcement officers the independence, free from White House interference, to enforce the laws of the United States,” Robb initially wrote, declining the invitation to step down. “A presidential removal of the NLRB’s General Counsel prior to the expiration of his or her term violates these promises and principles.”

Hours after Robb’s successor, Deputy General Counsel Alice Stock, was announced to serve as acting general counsel, Biden fired her too.

Biden’s first 48 hours have illustrated a one-sided pledge for unity that doesn’t actually unify anything.

