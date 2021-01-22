https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/22/biden-nuked-thousands-of-union-jobs-on-his-first-day/
RUSH: So Biden follows through with a promise, an executive order. He’s gonna wipe out the Keystone XL pipeline. He’s gonna suck up to environmentalist wackos. He’s gonna turn on the donor spigots again. And that he did. And here are the details about the extent of the damage of Biden’s executive order: 11,000 jobs eliminated simply by killing the Keystone XL pipeline, 8,000 are union jobs. This would never happen if the Democrat Party were the Democrat Party you and I think they are. Killing 8,000 union jobs would never happen. Today it happened without even a thought. There wasn’t even a concern. Biden just did it. And, in the process, he eliminated $1.6 billion in wages.
You think that’s not gonna have an effect on the economy? Elven thousand jobs eliminated, 8,000 of them union jobs. Bye-bye aggregate wages of $1.6 billion. That’s a lot of spending power that’s gone. But it’s an appropriate beginning to the Biden presidency. Maybe the country will unify around the view that Democrats are job killers, because they are. They kill jobs throughout this country in blue states and blue cities all of last year by mandating a lockdown, a shutdown of all of their businesses and restaurants and you name it in all of those blue states and cities and not stopping the riots and not stopping the looting.
So you could say before his first day was over, Biden nuked 8,000 union jobs, Keystone XL pipeline. The Wall Street Journal reported the president signed an executive order to kill the pipeline on Wednesday. According to Fox Business, the $9 billion project was more than 10 years in the making. It had been up and running, it would have spanned over 1,200 miles to send nearly 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska. This was part of the reason why the United States had become a net exporter of energy. We had become completely energy independent.
Well, now we’re gonna miss 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day. You talk about a shock to the system. Oh, we’ll go to some of it, they’ll have to put it on trains, they’ll have to put it on trucks. They had to get rid of the pipeline. Oh, yeah, the pipeline’s unsafe, you know, it goes underground under there. You’re gonna get a leak in there, it could kill the cows and whatever animals are grazing up there on the fruited plain. We had to get rid of it, we had get rid of it because, well, the unions didn’t want it in the first place. This is Big Oil. This is evil fossil fuels.
So 11,000 jobs eliminated, $1.6 billion in wages. Now, the story says that liberals have opposed the Keystone XL pipeline due to environmental concerns, citing the extra fossil fuels required to process the type of oil the pipeline would carry. The Obama Regime rejected the project in 2015, but Trump made moving it forward a priority early on, 300 miles completed since construction finally began last year. But, like so much of what Trump had started and it was paying off, Biden has come along and wiped it out.