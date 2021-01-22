https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-promised-govern-centrist-his-actions-tell-a-very-different-story-report

A report from a left-leaning mainstream publication on Friday morning took a look at the early actions of President Joe Biden and concluded that he is governing more as a leftist than as a centrist.

“President Biden talks like a soothing centrist. He promises to govern like a soothing centrist,” Axios reported. “But early moves show that he is keeping his promise to advance a liberal agenda.”

The report said that Biden has done more “by executive fiat in such a short period of time” than any other president and that he is filling regulator and adviser jobs with far-left people. Axios said that this is “the Biden of the Democratic primaries,” where candidates often sought to see who could go furthest to the political Left, “than the unity-and-restraint Biden of the general election.”

Jaret Seiberg, financial services and housing policy analyst for Cowen Washington Research Group, told Axios that Biden was trying to have his cake and eat it too.

“That will work in the short-term, but eventually those progressives who are taking over key jobs will impact the regulatory environment,” she said. “Changes will be more dramatic than what the market may be expecting based on Biden’s cabinet picks and other top advisers.”

Biden kicked off his administration by signing 17 Executive Orders on his first day in office, which included controversial actions.

One of the most controversial actions that Biden took “unilaterally eviscerate[d] women’s sports,” author and women’s rights activist Abigail Shrier wrote on Twitter. “Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”

The order states in part:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Left-wing American biologist Bret Weinstein commented on Biden’s Executive Order, saying that Biden “erased women.”

“It’s not possible to provide protections for women if a man can declare himself a women and access the same protections. That’s not an opinion. That is a logical fact,” Weinstein wrote on Twitter. “Evolution endowed the sexes differently. Protections for women are just and must be defended. #BidenErasedWomen”

Biden also rejoined the controversial Paris climate accord, canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, canceled the 1776 Commission, eliminated a travel ban from countries that are known terrorist hot spots, canceled construction of effective border barriers on the Southern Border, extended deferrals for deportations, and stopped the U.S. from exiting the World Health Organization after their controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

