https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-says-theres-nothing-us-can-do-counteract-covid-next-several?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden on Friday appeared to make a startling concession in the fight against COVID-19, claiming that the U.S. is effectively powerless to stop the spread of the coronavirus for at least the first few months of his administration.

Biden made that remark during a speech on his economic relief plans related to the pandemic. “If we fail to act,” he said regarding his proposed measures, “there’ll be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on.”

“Because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” he added.

The White House has proposed what it has titled the American Rescue Plan, a near-$2 trillion stimulus proposal that will send $1400 checks to individuals in most households across the country, increase the minimum wage, expand childcare, reopen schools and expand vaccination efforts nationwide.

