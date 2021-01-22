https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-warns-economic-crisis-deepening-killing-tens-thousands-jobs-first-day-office-video/

Joe Biden was all doom and gloom Friday after he destroyed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office.

After his bizarre inaugural behind fences and 20,000 military troops, Biden hobbled to the Oval Officer were he signed several executive orders including the end of construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the end of construction of the Trump border wall.

Canceling the Keystone Pipeline costs over 11,000 construction jobs and 42,100 jobs throughout the US during the construction process according to the US State Department.

Canceling the Trump border wall will cost 10,000 jobs.

That’s a total of 52,100 jobs lost in his first 8 hours in office.

Biden also suspended new oil/gas leasing on federal lands and water.

According to Congressman Kevin Brady (T-TX) if Biden’s war on gas and oil is permanent, 120,000 Texas jobs will be lost.

120,000 more jobs lost in Texas!

UPDATE: Killing more Texas jobs. 2 days, 2 attacks on TX energy jobs. After killing #KeystoneXL pipeline, #Biden suspends new oil/gas leasing on fed lands/water. If permanent, 120,000 TX jobs lost.

120,000 MORE jobless. Pssst..aren’t you supposed to CREATE jobs? pic.twitter.com/LSfXq34UJR — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 22, 2021

After proudly destroying tens of thousands of jobs in two days in the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden warned of a deepening economic crisis.

Biden looked totally lost and sounded exhausted.

This is the guy who supposedly got 81 million votes…sure.

WATCH:

President Biden: “The [economic] crisis is only deepening. It’s not getting better.” pic.twitter.com/rRpw49OEss — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2021

