As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – A military source in DC told TPUSA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson that for the last week his battalion had been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria in preparation for Biden’s sham virtual inauguration.

THen the day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

More than 20,000 troops protected Joe Biden’s sham inauguration on Wednesday. 5,000 were

Meanwhile, the Biden doggies were kept warm and comfortable last night.

They were tucked away in their own personal fluffy doggie bed.

Via Catturd2:

Plush, comfortable beds for the Biden’s dogs. Cold concrete floors in parking garages for the troops. Any questions? pic.twitter.com/DamkD6jP3x — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 22, 2021

