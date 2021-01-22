https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2021/01/22/big-tech-leaders-corps-slobber-over-bidens-leftist-agenda

Not even a full day had gone by in President Joe Biden’s administration, and Big Tech had already taken to Twitter to do public relations for his leftist agenda.

Twitter, Amazon, IBM, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and liberal billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates all converged on the Twitter platform to express their giddiness over Biden’s blitz on climate change and immigration. The PR assault has continued a trend of Big Tech catering to the left.

China-sympathizing Apple CEO Tim Cook swooned that he was “[i]nspired” by Biden’s actions on “climate change” and “immigration:”

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day. Inspired by your vision of unity and your immediate actions on climate change, immigration and COVID-19. One nation, indivisible.

Other liberal bigwigs chimed in with their leftist support for Biden.

Gates tweeted an entire thread celebrating the opportunity to implement his radical climate change agenda. He fawned in part: “[W]hile COVID-19 will rightfully continue to dominate the agenda, the United States also has the opportunity to lead the world in avoiding a climate disaster. The President is taking a great first step by rejoining the Paris Climate Accord.” Gates stated earlier in the thread that he’s looking forward to working with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “to tackle some of our toughest challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.”

Google’s Pichai made sure to get in on the pro-Biden train action as well, celebrating Biden’s executive orders on climate change and immigration:

We applaud @POTUS’s quick action on COVID relief, the Paris Climate Accord, and immigration reform. Google has supported action on these important issues & we look forward to working with the new administration to help the US recover from the pandemic + grow our economy.”

Pichai’s sentiments on Biden are predictable. His company, Google had partnered with a radical left-wing organization called Democracy Works to help the company implement its 2020 election strategy.

But it wasn’t just entitled celebrity leaders of massive corporations who were cheering Biden. Entire companies from Big Tech were bursting at the seams for Biden’s agenda too.

Twitter’s Biden advocacy was pretty brazen, following the platform’s banning of former President Donald Trump and other conservative voices and accounts from its platform who disagree with its liberal hegemony.

Twitter’s public policy account rejoiced at Biden’s executive order “preserving and fortifying” former President Barack Obama’s “unconstitutional” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

The @POTUS DACA Executive Order signed this evening delivers hope for #Dreamers. Diversity makes the US, our company, and our world better — we’ll continue to advocate for policies that support and recognize the important contributions of immigrants.

It was discovered after the election that over 99 percent of Twitter employee donations to political candidates went to Democrats at the time. The top recipient was none other than Biden himself.

IBM was equally enthusiastic about Biden’s immigration moves.

An IBM company Twitter account exclaimed that “IBM stands with #Dreamers, Americans at heart who make vital contributions to our communities and economy.” It continued: “Today’s action by @JoeBiden to preserve #DACA tells our Dreamers that this country cares. We look forward to a permanent, bipartisan solution in the near future.”

It looks like the struggling tech company appears more concerned with Dreamers than American citizens.

Amazon couldn’t contain its apparent excitement on Inauguration Day for some of the extremist policies it hopes to work on with Biden, such as climate change and immigration:

Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Amazon stands ready to help in your efforts to tackle climate change, control the spread of COVID-19, reboot our economy, & advance commonsense immigration reforms that honor America’s diversity. It’s Day 1!

Given Amazon’s owner Jeff Bezos’ leftist commitment last year to spend a gargantuan $10 billion to fight climate change, Amazon’s drooling over a Biden administration’s climate agenda is par for the course.

