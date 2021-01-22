https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/british-scientists-create-worlds-finest-woven-fabric/

(UPI) – A team of scientists at Britain’s Manchester University were awarded a Guinness World Record for using microscopic knots to create the world’s finest woven fabric.

Professor David Leigh and his team of chemists at the university announced they created a method for weaving molecular threads in two-dimensional layers, creating a fabric with a thread count – number of strands per inch – of 40 to 60 million.

The fabric earned the Guinness record for the world’s finest woven fabric, taking the record from an Egyptian linen with a thread count of about 1,500.

