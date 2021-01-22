https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/22/california-ranks-last-administering-vaccine-doses-state-officials-wont-show-work-standards-reopening/
About The Author
Related Posts
NY Attorney General: We should just ignore some arrest warrants
September 28, 2020
National Guard back in Capitol after outrage over them being sent to a garage (Update)
January 22, 2021
Warnock's pitch: How's about electing a “pro-choice pastor”?
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy