https://www.oann.com/canadian-pm-bidens-keystone-pipeline-decision-very-difficult-for-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadian-pm-bidens-keystone-pipeline-decision-very-difficult-for-workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:14 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing concern over Joe Biden’s executive order which canceled a permit for the Keystone pipeline. Trudeau spoke out against the move on Friday, adding he will discuss the matter with Biden directly.

The prime minister said Biden’s decision is proving to be very hard on workers who relied on the pipeline for employment.

“Obviously the decision on Keystone XL is a very difficult one for workers in Alberta and Saskatchewan who have had many difficult hits over the past years,” Trudeau stated. “We have been there for them, we will continue to be there for them.

Since Biden’s order, the company behind the project announced plans to lay off more than one thousand workers in Canada.

It was also projected to create 11 thousand jobs here in the U.S.

MORE NEWS: Biden’s Plan To Raise Minimum Wage Will Kill Around 1M Jobs

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...