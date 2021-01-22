https://www.oann.com/canadian-pm-bidens-keystone-pipeline-decision-very-difficult-for-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadian-pm-bidens-keystone-pipeline-decision-very-difficult-for-workers

UPDATED 2:14 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing concern over Joe Biden’s executive order which canceled a permit for the Keystone pipeline. Trudeau spoke out against the move on Friday, adding he will discuss the matter with Biden directly.

Please read my statement on Keystone XL: https://t.co/rgPY3Izp7U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

The prime minister said Biden’s decision is proving to be very hard on workers who relied on the pipeline for employment.

“Obviously the decision on Keystone XL is a very difficult one for workers in Alberta and Saskatchewan who have had many difficult hits over the past years,” Trudeau stated. “We have been there for them, we will continue to be there for them.

Since Biden’s order, the company behind the project announced plans to lay off more than one thousand workers in Canada.

We are reviewing the expected action to revoke the existing Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. https://t.co/jE1B1ZHzRD — Keystone XL Pipeline (@KXLPipeline) January 20, 2021

It was also projected to create 11 thousand jobs here in the U.S.

