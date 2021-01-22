https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/cancel-culture-2650070634

Cancel culture strikes again? While major retailer attribute their decision to stop carrying the “My Pillow” to lagging sales, Pat Gray believes “My Pillow” creator Mike Lindell’s political views might be to blame.

On Friday’s show, Pat covered a USA Today article that detailed a decision made by major retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond, HEB, Wayfair, and Kohl’s that they would no longer carry the item in their stores.

“Just got off the phone – not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places. … These guys don’t understand,” Lindell said in the interview. “They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Pat jokingly expressed how he would have handled it if his product was dropped the way the My Pillow was. He also expressed his view, that Lindell’s open support for Donald Trump over the past few years could be to blame.

Watch the clip to hear more from Pat.

Cant watch? Download the podcast here.

My Pillow Under Attack Again! My Pillow is under attack again! Cancel culture continues to come for anyone who supported Donald Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

