U.S. Capitol Police is investigating whether GOP Rep. Andy HarrisAndrew (Andy) Peter HarrisAn attack on America that’s divided Congress — and a nation Here are the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump ‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack MORE (Md.) attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor on Thursday.

“The USCP is investigating the matter,” officials confirmed to HuffPost and CBS Baltimore.

Following the deadly pro-Trump siege at the Capitol earlier this month, magnetometers and other security measures have been installed outside of the chamber.

A reporter for HuffPost witnessed Harris setting off the metal detectors as he attempted to enter the chamber on Thursday.

When an officer with a metal detector wand scanned him, a firearm was detected on Harris’s side, concealed by his suit coat, according to the outlet. The reporter witnessed an officer signaling to a security agent that Harris had a firearm on him, motioning toward his own weapon.

A Capitol official later confirmed to the outlet that Harris was carrying a gun.

When asked for comment, Harris’s office said in a statement: “Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the Congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense. As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor.”

Lawmakers are allowed to carry guns in their offices and on the Capitol grounds but they are forbidden from bringing firearms onto the House floor.

After being denied entry, Harris reportedly asked Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoRep. John Katko: Why I became the first Republican lawmaker to support impeachment NY Republican says cybersecurity will be a high priority for Homeland Security panel Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents MORE (R-N.Y.) to take the gun from him so he could go inside and vote. Katko allegedly refused to hold the weapon, stating that he didn’t have “a license.”

According to HuffPost, Harris left the area and returned roughly 10 minutes later. He did not set off the magnetometer the second time and was allowed to enter the House floor to vote on a waiver to allow retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s crisis agenda hits headwinds Senate chaos threatens to slow Biden’s agenda Overnight Defense: House approves waiver for Biden’s Pentagon nominee | Biden to seek five-year extension of key arms control pact with Russia | Two more US service members killed by COVID-19 MORE to serve as President Biden’s secretary of Defense.

Tensions flared last week when numerous GOP lawmakers refused to adhere to new safety measures for the House chamber, prompting Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Biden unveils virus plan and urges patience | Fauci says it’s ‘liberating’ working under Biden | House to move quickly on COVID-19 relief Overnight Defense: House approves waiver for Biden’s Pentagon nominee | Biden to seek five-year extension of key arms control pact with Russia | Two more US service members killed by COVID-19 On The Money: Pelosi says House will move immediately on COVID-19 relief | Biden faces backlash over debt | 900,000 more Americans file for unemployment benefits MORE (D-Calif.) to enact extraordinary rules that would levy thousands of dollars in fines against those who don’t comply.

However, those fines have not gone into effect yet. The House will not vote to enact them until it returns to session the week of Feb. 2, according to a Pelosi spokesperson.

Trust between the two parties has reached an all-time low following the attack. Some lawmakers are worried by colleagues who may be carrying guns — one Republican, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), confirmed that he was armed during the riot.

First-term Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) has been adamant about wanting to carry her gun on the Capitol grounds.

On Thursday, HuffPost reported that Boebert, as well as Republican colleagues Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Rick Allen Richard (Rick) Wayne AllenGeorgia elections chief refutes election claims in letter to Congress READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results South Carolina Republican tests positive for coronavirus hours after speaking on House floor MORE (Ga.), refused to be wanded down after setting off the magnetometer.

