(CNS NEWS) – Although the liberal media describe President Joe Biden (D) as a “devout Catholic,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is very familiar with his pro-abortion, pro-LGBT agenda and says Biden supports policies “that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity….”

In a statement released on Jan. 20, USCCB President Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, said, “[A]s pastors, the nation’s bishops are given the duty of proclaiming the Gospel in all its truth and power, in season and out of season, even when that teaching is inconvenient or when the Gospel’s truths run contrary to the directions of the wider society and culture.”

“So, I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender,” said the archbishop. “Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences.”

