https://hannity.com/media-room/cmon-man-press-sec-says-biden-allowed-to-violate-his-own-mask-mandate-to-celebrate-a-historic-day/
C’MON MAN! Press Sec Says Biden Allowed to Violate His Own Mask Mandate to ‘Celebrate a Historic Day!’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected criticism of Joe Biden for refusing to wear a face mask on federal property Wednesday; saying he was simply “celebrating a historic day” when violating his own mask mandate.
The post C’MON MAN! Press Sec Says Biden Allowed to Violate His Own Mask Mandate to ‘Celebrate a Historic Day!’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.