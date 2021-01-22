https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/cnn-reporters-hit-air-debunked-claim-47-times/

(FOX NEWS) — CNN reported a now-debunked narrative about the Biden administration “starting from scratch” with a coronavirus vaccine rollout plan 47 times on Thursday before Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the liberal network had been spreading misinformation, according to Grabien Media.

CNN raised eyebrows Thursday with its alleged “scoop” that quoted unnamed Biden officials claiming, “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” as well as that the new administration would have to start from “square one” since there was no plan.

Fauci, who was tapped by President Biden during the transition to be a White House adviser, was asked later in the day if the new administration was in fact “starting from scratch.”

