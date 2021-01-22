https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/cnns-oliver-darcy-warns-that-fox-news-and-right-wing-media-biden-bash-fest-is-a-troubling-sign-of-whats-in-store-for-the-next-4-years/

Once Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, we knew we were in for a return to Obama-era fawning media coverage of our president. That was a given.

And so far, they haven’t disappointed.

But CNN’s Oliver Darcy has actually managed to find a way to top the usual takes we’ve been seeing:

Naturally, Darcy focuses mainly on Fox News:

On Fox News Wednesday night, the network decided against airing most of the “Celebrating America” inauguration special — which every other network carried — opting to instead allow propagandists like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to deliver fiery anti-Biden sermons.

What has CNN been doing for the last four years, if not using their outlet to deliver fiery anti-Trump sermons?

I have houseplants that have more self-awareness than CNN. — Dr. Valannin, MSEd., Psy. M, PhD, The Unburnt (@valannin) January 22, 2021

Zero self awareness — Dan Miller (@Bump_Miller) January 22, 2021

CNN self reflection score: pic.twitter.com/TZdOM9x4Ap — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 22, 2021

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall,

Who’s the fakest news of all?” -CNN pic.twitter.com/mRfx0NvxXQ — Chris Ruderschmidt (@cruderschmidt) January 22, 2021

