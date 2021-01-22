http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vcPrrYyaVsk/

On Friday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) argued President Joe Biden is answering to people on the left who want people to believe America is evil, and “believe that the 1776 Commission should be abolished because it teaches you that America is too good, and they would rather replace that with the 1619 Project.”

Crenshaw stated, “[I]t’s to the radical left, it’s the culture warriors, it’s the postmodernist progressives. Again, they want you to believe certain things about America. They want you to believe it’s evil. They want you to believe that you should sacrifice, but the Chinese don’t have to. They want you to believe that your job should be sacrificed for other jobs that they prefer, even though they pay less and they’re not good jobs. They want you to believe that the 1776 Commission should be abolished because it teaches you that America is too good, and they would rather replace that with the 1619 Project. This is who he’s listening to.”

