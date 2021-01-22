https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/critics-slam-biden-admin-claiming-trump-admin-lacked-vaccine-distribution-plan/

(SARA A. CARTER) – Following sources with direct knowledge of the new administration’s Covid-related work telling CNN that newly sworn-in President Joe Biden and advisors are inheriting no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan to speak of from the Trump administration, many have hit back at claims that former President Donald Trump lacked a distribution plan.

President Trump did in fact create what he called “Operation Warp Speed” to develop and distribute a vaccine against the novel coronavirus within a matter of months. The goal was “to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021…”

Moreover, the administration for the most part delegated to the states the distribution of the vaccine to the public.

