Jill Biden gave National Guard troops chocolate chip cookies on Friday in a shameless photo op.

The Biden Admin banished 5,000 troops to a cold parking garage in the dead of winter so Jill Biden is out doing some damage control while senile Joe hides.

“I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe … The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies,” Jill Biden said.

WATCH:

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits National Guard troops stationed outside the US Capitol in DC: “I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe … The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies.” pic.twitter.com/lv33IZeblq — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 22, 2021

The Biden Administration was no where to be found Thursday night after it was revealed 5,000 troops were evacuated from the Capitol and sent to a cold parking garage.

Trump stepped it up and allowed the troops to stay at Trump Hotel in DC.

World Central Kitchen provided hot soup and stew for the 5,000 troops and GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn delivered pizzas.

