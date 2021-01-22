https://www.theblaze.com/news/dave-chappelle-covid-maskless-photo-with-celebs

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a

representative for the legendary comic.

Chappelle’s diagnosis comes just days after appearing in a cozy, maskless photo with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and others.

What are the details?

A Friday TMZ report revealed that Chappelle is quarantined at the time of this reporting due to the positive test result.

He has also canceled a string of tour dates in Austin, Texas, in response to the news.

Chappelle’s diagnosis comes just days after appearing with podcaster Joe Rogan, billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Musk’s partner Grimes, and other comedians such as Ron White.

White, who did three shows alongside Chappelle and Rogan last week, said that he will go into quarantine out of an abundance of caution and will be tested for coronavirus on Friday. At the time of this reporting, White does not have any symptoms of the deadly virus.

A spokesperson for White said that “every precaution was made for it to be a safe environment and it was ridiculously fun to be back on stage after 10 months.”

According to the outlet, Rogan said that “he’s in the clear.”

On Instagram, Rogan wrote, “Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all.”

“Edit: Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week,” he added. “Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, @Grimes.”

Just days before, he shared a photo captioned, “Fun times with some really f***ing cool people at @stubbsaustin! @michelleisawolf @realmoamer @donnellrawlings @davechappelle @ronwhiteofficial @candytman.”

Image source: Instagram.com screenshot/TheBlaze composite

In addition to Rogan, Musk, Grimes, White, and Chappelle, those people tagged in photo included comedian Michelle Wolf, podcast host Donnell Rawlings, comedian Mohammed Amer, and others.

What else?

Musk’s partner, musician Grimes — real name Claire Elise Boucher, who is the mother of the couple’s only child — revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus less than two weeks ago and experienced fever symptoms during her infection.

She took to Instagram Stories, where she said, “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream … 2021.”

