Democrats have started to face backlash online after photographs emerged Thursday of National Guardsmen being forced to sleep in parking garages while also having minimal access to restrooms and other essential items.

“Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot?” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote in a tweet. “They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had not put out a statement by the time this report was published, but her daughter Christine Pelosi, who often speaks on her mother’s behalf, responded to McCarthy on Twitter by writing: “Shhhh Don’s in Florida and off Twitter. You don’t have to rage tweet his deflections anymore. PS the Guard are out of the garage and back at the Capitol no thanks to you.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to the report by saying that it was “outrageous” and he would “get to the bottom of this.”

“Speaker Pelosi personally met with the Secretary of the Army to demand 14,000 National Guard troops be deployed to the Capitol,” a source familiar with the security discussions at the Capitol told The Daily Wire in a statement. “But there was no logistical plan provided by the Speaker’s office on where the service members would sleep.”

Various National Guardsmen, who were not authorized to speak to the media, gave comments to news organizations:

A National Guardsman told Politico: “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed.”

A National Guardsman told Task & Purpose: “It’s pissed a lot of dudes off. … It’s f***ed up because it just shows how politicians really feel about the National Guard.”

A National Guardsman, who reportedly had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, told The Washington Post: “I’ve never in my entire career felt like I’ve been booted onto the curb and told, ‘Figure it out on your own.’”

Online critics harshly slammed Democrats, now the majority party, for the way that the National Guardsmen were being treated.

Comfortably Smug, a popular conservative Twitter account, wrote: “Joe Biden and all Dems hate our troops!!!”

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlighted remarks earlier this week from Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who suggested during a CNN interview that members of National Guard could pose a security threat to Joe Biden.

“On Monday, a Democrat congressman said most of the National Guard likely voted for Trump and were therefore security threats,” McEnany wrote. “Last night, our National Guardsmen were banished to a parking garage. They are HEROES & deserve better than this!!!”

Combat veteran Sean Parnell wrote on Twitter: “The photo op is over. @JoeBiden used our troops as props. Administrations change. Career politicians don’t.”

Rep. Michelle Fischbach’s (R-MN) communications adviser Jake Schneider wrote: “This is happening in Nancy Pelosi’s House, Chuck Schumer’s Senate, and Joe Biden’s America.”

Travis Wines, a self-described “Trump supporting Democrat,” wrote: “Those of us that served when Biden was VP knew he didn’t care about the military.”

Attorney Matt Rooney wrote: “Kids in Cages: the Biden Administration Edition.”

