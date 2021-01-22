https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-trump-senate-trial/2021/01/22/id/1006866

Retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz railed against the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV on Friday, calling it political theater and saying any conviction would be ”null and void.”

”If the Senate tries him, and convicts him, and disqualifies him, I believe it will be null and void, that it should be ignored,” the 82-year-old Dershowitz said on ”Stinchfield.” ”The Senate has no power to try and convict a private citizen, which is what Citizen Trump now is.

”They can go through the motions. It’s political theater. The reason I’m not participating in this directly is I’m neither a politician nor an actor. And so there is no role for me, as a real lawyer, as there was in the first impeachment.”

Dershowitz questioned how U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts could preside over the trial, who he says, according to the U.S. Constitution, presides over the impeachment trial of a president, which Trump isn’t anymore. He said Vice President Kamala Harris has a conflict of interest since she would be presiding over a trial that could potentially disqualify an opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

”The framers never intended a former president to be placed on trial,” Dershowitz said. ”We are not a country that recriminates against people who have been defeated for office, unlike other countries in the world.”

Dershowitz also excoriated what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said were ”hundreds of constitutional lawyers” who he said have claimed that Dershowitz’s interpretation has been ”debunked, repudiated.”

”These are partisans who use the cover of scholarship to come to the conclusion they want to on partisan grounds,” Dershowitz said. ”What they do is come to their conclusions first, based on partisan considerations, and then hide behind their pretended scholarship to try to come up with arguments that will justify their political conclusions. They should not be taken seriously.”

