The Diamondback Firearms DB15 chambered in 300 Blackout is a super light, incredibly accurate pistol with a stabilizer brace that actually stabilizes.

The DB15 came to us optics ready and featured a black nitride finish, an aluminum upper and lower, and a trigger that breaks crisp and clean. We put a Primary Arms SLx Gen III Prism Scope on it and quickly dialed in the pistol to where 80-100 yard shots were beating the paint of steel targets again and again and again.

The DB15 has been flawless in function through approximately 300 rounds that consisted of everything from hunting rounds–sonic and subsonic–to run-of-the-mill full metal jackets.

A characteristic that was immediately evident was how smooth the DB15’s action was while cycling. Recoil is minimal, as one would expect with a 300 Blackout, and the gunshot’s report is minimal as well.

The DB15’s stabilizer brace opens up, allowing the owner to insert his forearm to provide stability when using the firearm. This stabilizing feature is beneficial for individuals with wrist weakness or a disability that makes it difficult to hold a firearm steady.

We still have a lot of plans for the DB15, including a good tactical sling, a hog hunt in Texas, and a couple of trips to a range containing a more intricate set of steel targets. But as far as first impressions go, the DB15 in 300 Blackout is off the charts.

