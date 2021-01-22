https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dictator-gretchen-finally-allows-you-to-get-a-damn-beer-and-steak/

Indoor dining can reopen in Michigan starting Monday, Feb. 1, however, the restart comes with tight restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will be mandated to close by 10 p.m. and are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people – the lesser of the two, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a Friday, Jan. 22 news conference.

Michigan restaurants were allowed to open at 50% capacity in the summer and fall and had no curfew. Indoor dining has been closed in Michigan since Nov. 18.

