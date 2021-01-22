https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/even-chris-cuomos-calling-out-cnn-for-bogus-have-to-build-everything-everything-from-scratch-covid19-vaccine-distribution-story-video/

CNN had egg all over their faces yesterday after Dr. Anthony Fauci effectively shot down the network’s earlier reporting that the Biden administration had inherited no COVID19 vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration and would “have to build everything from scratch.”

The last thing CNN needed was to be embarrassed even further. Unfortunately, Chris Cuomo works there.

Usually, Cuomo embarrasses himself and the network by saying something wrong or ignorant or just plain stupid. But this time, Cuomo found an even more painful way to make CNN look bad:

Kudos to @ChrisCuomo here for debunking his own network’s bogus reporting that Biden will have to start “from scratch” on vaccine distribution. The story was never believable and was an obvious attempt to lower the bar for measuring Biden’s performance. pic.twitter.com/IyyKT0PgYc — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 22, 2021

Transcript:

“Another thing that I don’t buy comes out of our reporting. I have two new pieces of reporting. First one is that people within the administration say they’re starting from scratch with the vaccine. No, they’re not! You have an infrastructure out there that you’re well aware of. It has to be improved.”

Ouch. Tough break, CNN.

