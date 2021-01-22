https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/even-the-ap-is-going-after-newsom/
About The Author
Related Posts
Liberal Santa ruins Christmas for young boy…
December 8, 2020
Watch Police Run Away In Fear — Lockdown Protest London
December 30, 2020
Did Biden try to bribe voters?
January 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy