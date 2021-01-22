https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-announces-end-trump-era-restrictions-on-foreign-aid-over-abortion

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced on the eve of Roe v. Wade‘s 48th anniversary that the Biden administration is dispensing with the Trump era’s restrictions on foreign aid to non-governmental organizations based on abortion.

“President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world,” Fauci said during a World Health Organization Executive Board meeting, as reported by the New York Post.

The Biden administration expressed support for the legacy of Roe v. Wade on Friday, writing in a statement: “In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” the statement continued. “We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), by contrast, spoke out Friday against the many millions of babies who have been killed since the landmark Supreme Court ruling in 1973.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Friday by lamenting the more than 62 million babies whose lives have been lost to abortion since the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling. “Today marks the grim 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Paul tweeted. “Since this ruling in 1973 over 62 million innocent lives have been lost due to abortion. Every single life matters including the unborn. We must protect the sanctity of life & prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.” “As a senator I have introduced several pieces of legislation to halt taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers,” Paul continued. “I have also championed the Life at Conception Act to guarantee equal protection under the law for the unborn.” […] Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also mourned the many millions who have been aborted during the past 48 years. “48 years. Over 62 million unborn babies murdered,” Biggs tweeted. “Roe v Wade’s tragic legacy continues to snuff out the God-given lives and potential of millions of our little ones. Think of what these babies could have done for our nation and world.” “I will continue to be a voice for these innocent babies. They deserve full protections under our laws. They deserve the reversal of this horrific decision,” Biggs added.

