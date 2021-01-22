https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/finally-politico-first-fake-news-mainstream-outlet-hint-joe-bidens-obvious-dementia/

Something miraculous happened on Thursday.

A mainstream media outlet actually published something factual for a change!

Politico was the first liberal outlet to post on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

It was obvious to the rest of us and has been for over a year.

TRENDING: Mitch McConnell Proposes Postponing Impeachment Trial Until February to Keep Trump Under His Thumb

The Politico finally broke the story — a day after the virtual inauguration.

What brave reporting!

For higher-profile remarks, he’d obsessively rehearse portions until he committed them to memory. And at times through the various iterations of outlining remarks, Biden could grow downright ornery. “I would never say this,” Biden once snapped at an aide, aghast over the prepared remarks he was reviewing, according to a person in the room during a speech prep session last year. “Where did you get this from?’” The aide explained that Biden had just said it in a public speech a couple of weeks earlier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

