OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car. The incident happened just south of Tampa on Wednesday.

According to officials, 23-year-old Katarina Vanfossen fled from authorities after being involved in a crash in the stolen car. Police later spotted her in the parking lot of a warehouse and attempted to box her in with their vehicles.

Katarina Vanfossen (DOB: 2/25/97) faces multiple charges including 2nd Deg. Attempted Murder LEO after stealing a car, fleeing from deputies & then hitting a deputy with the stolen vehicle. The deputy was injured, but is expected to recover. Details: https://t.co/5ngMw7eGXy pic.twitter.com/NKzZf6XF6h — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) January 21, 2021

A sheriff’s deputy parked her unmarked car in the suspect’s path and got out, shouting for the suspect to stop. Instead, the woman reversed the car before accelerating right into the deputy.

“She didn’t give a darn about my detective, she didn’t care about hurting anyone…all she cared about was getting away,” Sheriff Rick Wells of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office stated. “My detective was propelled a couple hundred feet…if you see that video, she’s lucky to be alive.”

Authorities immediately arrested the woman and charged her with multiple counts, including second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The deputy who was hit was treated for various injuries and is in good condition.

