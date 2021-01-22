https://noqreport.com/2020/07/27/jerry-nadlers-claim-of-antifa-violence-in-portland-being-a-myth-says-everything-about-dc-democrats/

Trump-supporting journalist Austen Fleccas had a very simple question for Congressman Jerry Nadler. “There is violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence of Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now, these riots?” Instead of coming out with the easy answer of, “Yes, I disavow all violence by any group regardless of political ideology,” the detached Representative from New York had a very different answer.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas ?? (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

“That… that… that… that’s a myth that’s spreading only in Washington, DC,” the Congressman said. Clearly in disbelief, Fleccas pressed, “About Antifa in Portland?”

“Yes,” Nadler said.

He was quickly ushered away into a car as Fleccas pressed him with facts about the actual violence happening in Portland and other cities across America. Nadler didn’t take the time to fix his obvious mistake, opting instead to walk away and leave his “myth” narrative hanging. Twitter conservatives pounced.

Why is Jerry Nadler not wearing a mask? https://t.co/IGAlMbrGC3 — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) July 27, 2020

If they pretend it isn’t real they can’t disavow it. https://t.co/TuE4BffYrW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 27, 2020

Hi @CNN @WashingtonPost @MSNBC @NYTimes @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews. I’d like to request a fact check. Jerry Nadler says that Antifa violence in Portland is a Myth. Can you correct that? I know you guys love lies but even this is a bridge too far for you right? Right?! https://t.co/QdyIHz9rTl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 27, 2020

The LEFT is consumed by the Spirit of the Antichrist. This is what a spiritual war looks like. https://t.co/PSSKu19fSu — SGTreport (@SGTreport) July 27, 2020

Hey Jerry Nadler, How is it a “myth” when ANTIFA rioting and looting has been at the center of attention, within the media, for nearly a week now? https://t.co/GeJeVT35eL — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 27, 2020

WTF… Nadler says Antifa in Portland is a myth… He does realize that the internet and actual news organizations exist, right? https://t.co/VJDUnL4FlV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2020

This Democrat @RepJerryNadler has absolutely no idea what’s going on in the real world… Do any Democrats? https://t.co/BgQi1yCnED — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) July 27, 2020

The Penguin Nadler thinks Antifa in Portland is a myth. https://t.co/fO1FYIRa6i — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 27, 2020

This Jerry Nadler is the same guy who gave us the “Russia Hoax,” yet now calls what we all can see happening in Portland a MYTH. Liberalism is a mental disorder. https://t.co/h5djkiTxCZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress?? (@mtgreenee) July 27, 2020

Retweet if you’re sick of the lying and sociopath Politicians in DC https://t.co/Qy7SctE2mu — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) July 27, 2020

They seriously have no clue. Jerry Nadler isn’t alone in this belief, either. Ask any Democrat in DC to disavow Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence and you will get placating, misdirection, and sidestepping. At least Nadler was idiotic enough to claim it was “a myth.” Others will try harder to spin it. JD discussed this in-depth on the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

If the Democrats’ strategy is to pretend like Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence is “a myth,” then it’s incumbent on conservatives on social media to summarily disprove it. The left abhors the truth. Bring it to them harder.

