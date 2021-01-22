https://noqreport.com/2020/07/27/jerry-nadlers-claim-of-antifa-violence-in-portland-being-a-myth-says-everything-about-dc-democrats/

Trump-supporting journalist Austen Fleccas had a very simple question for Congressman Jerry Nadler. “There is violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence of Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now, these riots?” Instead of coming out with the easy answer of, “Yes, I disavow all violence by any group regardless of political ideology,” the detached Representative from New York had a very different answer.

“That… that… that… that’s a myth that’s spreading only in Washington, DC,” the Congressman said. Clearly in disbelief, Fleccas pressed, “About Antifa in Portland?”

“Yes,” Nadler said.

He was quickly ushered away into a car as Fleccas pressed him with facts about the actual violence happening in Portland and other cities across America. Nadler didn’t take the time to fix his obvious mistake, opting instead to walk away and leave his “myth” narrative hanging. Twitter conservatives pounced.

They seriously have no clue. Jerry Nadler isn’t alone in this belief, either. Ask any Democrat in DC to disavow Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence and you will get placating, misdirection, and sidestepping. At least Nadler was idiotic enough to claim it was “a myth.” Others will try harder to spin it. JD discussed this in-depth on the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

If the Democrats’ strategy is to pretend like Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence is “a myth,” then it’s incumbent on conservatives on social media to summarily disprove it. The left abhors the truth. Bring it to them harder.

