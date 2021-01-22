https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-washington-president-golf/2021/01/22/id/1006863

Former President Donald Trump divulged little about his future plans during a brief encounter with a reporter on Friday.

Sitting at his regular table in the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach, Fla., Trump was asked about his plans.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” he told the Washington Examiner before playing an afternoon round.

A Trump aide then swiftly, but politely, ended the encounter.

Trump’s words were his first publicly since leaving Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning before President Joe Biden was sworn into office shortly before noon.

Trump has played golf each of his first two full days out of office. On both days, the former president’s motorcade traveled a short distance from his private club Mar-a-Lago to his golf course.

After being spotted playing a morning round Thursday, Trump arrived at the course at 1:20 p.m. ET Friday and went straight to the dining room.

“He needs a break,” an aide said earlier this week. “I think we all hope he just plays golf for a month, but he always has to be on the go.”

A few minutes before Trump answered the Examiner’s question, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said an article of impeachment against Trump would be delivered to the Senate on Monday.

Trump has indicated he was considering another run for the White House in 2024. There also have been reports of his trying to create a new party, the Patriot Party.

The House impeached Trump for inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Trump, dressed in a white golf shirt and his familiar red cap, sat with his back to a window looking on to the course’s fairways and waterfalls.

Guests on an outside terrace were served bowls of crab bisque and slices of flank steak from a buffet staffed by white-gloved waiters protected by plastic screens.

