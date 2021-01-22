https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcaleenan-mayorkas-hawley-dhs/2021/01/22/id/1006868

Former Department of Homeland Security Acting Director Kevin McAleenan has encouraged the Senate to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as his successor, hailing his former boss in the Obama administration.

”After serving under his leadership during the Obama administration, I know that Ali Mayorkas has the character, intellect, and integrity to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security,” McAleenan wrote in a letter to Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., of the Senate’s Homeland Security committee.

The letter, dated Friday, comes three days after GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley put a hold on a swift confirmation of Mayorkas, keeping it from bypassing a full committee hearing.

In a statement on his office website, Hawley criticized President Joe Biden’s announced plans to offer amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrants.

”This comes at a time when millions of American citizens remain out of work and a new migrant caravan has been attempting to reach the United States,” the statement reads. ”Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given … Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures.

”Just today, he declined to say he would enforce the laws Congress has already passed to secure the border wall system. Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered.”

Mayorkas was the DHS’ deputy secretary from 2014 to 2017 under then-President Barack Obama, confirmed on a party-line Senate vote. McAleenan was the Customs and Border Protection’s deputy commissioner during roughly the same time.

