President Joe Biden proved to be a hypocrite regarding immigration on his first day in office, according to a former senior adviser to ex-President Donald Trump.

Stephen Miller, who advised Trump on policy and also served as White House director of speechwriting, told Fox News that Biden’s actions on Wednesday went against his own words.

“Joe Biden gave a speech [Wednesday] about democracy and then hours later he suspends hundreds of pages of immigration law with the stroke of a pen,” Miller said Thursday, per Newsweek. “That is not who we are as a country. That is just wrong.”

Miller criticized Biden’s immigration policies, which undo many of Trump’s initiatives. He also said the executive orders signed by the new president were undemocratic.

“It’s about fundamental morality, and decency, and yes, democracy,” Miller said.

On Twitter, Miller again accused Biden of not backing up his own words.

“Today, @POTUS pledged to be a president for all Americans,” Miller tweeted. “It’s unclear how all Americans are served by opening travel from terror hot spots, proposing a giant amnesty, or halting the installation of security barriers along the Southwest border.”

Miller has been credited with overseeing many of the Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policies, including the Muslim travel ban and family separation, and using Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pursue undocumented immigrants.

On his first day in office, Biden signed executive orders that included reversing the Muslim travel ban, stopping spending on the southern border wall, and further revising immigration rules.

The president also announced he was reversing plans to exclude illegal immigrants from the 2020 census.

“Immigrants have helped strengthen America’s families, communities, businesses, and workforce, and economy, infusing the United States with creativity, energy, and ingenuity,” the order stated.

“My administration will reset the policies and practices for enforcing civil immigration laws to align enforcement with these values and priorities.”

Six of 17 executive orders signed by Biden on Wednesday addressed immigration concerns that Democrats held under Trump.

United We Dream Deputy Executive Director Greisa Martinez Rosas said the legislation was “the most progressive legalization bill in history.”

“We made it,” Martinez Rosas said during a Wednesday conference call, per The Associated Press. “We made this day happen.”

