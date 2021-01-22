https://nationalfile.com/video-chuck-schumer-makes-disgusting-claim-that-donald-trump-incited-an-erection-at-the-capitol/

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appeared to make a salacious slip of the tongue during a speech on the Senate floor Friday, claiming that President Donald Trump caused an “erection” at the Capitol building during pro-Trump Stop The Steal protests.

“But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John, Donald John Trump, incited the erection, insurrection, against the United States,” Schumer stammered.

It appears that Schumer used the word “erection” mistakenly instead of “insurrection,” as no reports have surfaced of penile tumescence occurring in the Capitol building as a result of sexual incitement by President Trump.

I regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said ‘erection’ instead of ‘insurrection’ on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/U5xRRnkaQg — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 22, 2021

Watching the news this morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/KV9Sc8gjWz — Colton Hunt (@HuntTheColton) January 22, 2021

The fact that an elected official in such a lofty position as Schumer would not know the difference between “erection” and “insurrection” has been seen as a cause for concern by many critics, who already believe the Senate Majority Leader’s preening calls for impeachment of a departed President to be a particularly pathetic display of partisan rancor.

Gaffes and missteps abound among the nation’s dominant political party in recent days. CNN’s Anderson Cooper made a similar comment earlier this week.

@andersoncooper on Donald Trump: “Just two weeks ago he did incite an erection on the Capitol, an insurrection on the Capitol.” 🙊 😬 😅 #blooper #cnn #andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/wXBT9ecFai — Wes Tripp (@westripp3) January 20, 2021

On Thursday, President Joe Biden appeared to robotically recite “Salute the Marines” when told told to salute the Marines via earpiece during Wednesday’s inauguration:

Video footage taken on Wednesday went viral today as viewers noticed that when President Joe Biden was walking into the Capitol on inauguration day, he robotically stated aloud “Salute the Marines” instead of actually saluting them. The awkward interaction appears to have been prompted by someone communicating with Biden via earpiece, which has become a staple of the 78-year-old Biden’s public appearances due to numerous gaffes and instances of erratic behavior. The septuagenarian politician robotically recited, “Salute the Marines” as he walked past with his wife Jill. Neither saluted the military guard.

Neither incident has received coverage from the left-wing corporate media.

