https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-actual-insane-reason-5000-national-guard-troops-were-banished-to-a-parking-garage/
About The Author
Related Posts
Parler CEO John Matze flees home after receiving death threats…
January 16, 2021
As 800 business close per day, Congress focuses on Tiger ownership…
December 2, 2020
Listen Live — Rush Limbaugh on fire…
January 7, 2021
Judge allows forensics on 22 Dominion machines…
December 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy