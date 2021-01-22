If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor on Friday to argue that the Senate will ultimately decide whether former President Donald Trump incited an “erection.”

“There will be a trial and when that trial ends, Senators will have to decide whether they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection,” Schumer said.

He immediately corrected himself to say “insurrection,” but not before people noticed the Freudian slip.

The comment comes as Democrats are seeking to convict Donald Trump in the Senate in the wake of his impeachment by the House of Representatives. He has been accused of inciting the riot at the Capitol Building by his supporters which took place on Jan 6.

Some have questioned whether Trump can actually still be impeached constitutionally as he is no longer a sitting President, or whether it is even worth it given he has left office. Some Democrats have suggested that impeaching him post-Presidency is important to ensure he does not run for the office again.

It is unlikely, however, that enough Republicans in the Senate will vote to convict the former President, with the Democrats maintaining only a very thin majority for a vote which requires a two-thirds majority.



