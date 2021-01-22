https://www.zerohedge.com/political/aoc-tells-cnn-she-skipped-inauguration-she-doesnt-feel-safe-near-gop-members

It was already evident that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s harrowing tales of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot are being dramatically expanded as time goes on.

A week ago she said, for example: “I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.” She said in a media interview that ‘security reasons’ prevented her from offering details of her ordeal: “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.”

But now her ‘martyrdom’ complex appears to have entered a new realm. She skipped Biden’s inauguration as she felt ‘threatened’ by her Republican Congressional peers, according to her latest commentary. When asked about her noticeable absence on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday, AOC responded: “I think we also had very real security concerns,” and added, “We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of congress.”

A somewhat incredulous (or perhaps just milking the drama…) Chris Cuomo asked, “You really think colleagues of yours in Congress may do you dirty?”

“Yeah, well, one just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today,” Ocasio-Cortez offered as a rationale.

Cuomo followed with: “You think they’re bringing it in because they want to protect all of you from insurrectionists like we saw a couple weeks ago, or do you think there really is a chance that you may be the enemy?”

AOC says she didn’t attend inauguration in part due to “security concerns.” She and many other lawmakers “don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress” after the insurrection She slams GOP Rep. Andy Harris for trying to bring a concealed gun onto the House floor today https://t.co/3gCIKzXzds — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) January 22, 2021

AOC then explained:

“The moment you bring a gun on to the House floor in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger. It is irresponsible. It is reckless. But beyond that, it is a violation of rules. You are openly disobeying the rules that we have established as a community, which means that you cannot be trusted to be held accountable to what we’ve decided as a community. And so I don’t really care what they say their intentions are. I care what the impact of their actions are. And the impact is to put all 435 members of congress in danger. He tried to hand off his gun to another member who didn’t have a license, and any responsible gun owner knows that you don’t just hand off your gun to another individual. You have to clear it, etcetera. And that just goes to show it doesn’t matter what your intention is. If you are irresponsible, if you are trying to break rules, you’re trying to sneak a firearm on to the floor of the House — I don’t care if you accidentally set it off, I don’t care if you intentionally set it off, I don’t care if you don’t set it off at all. You are endangering the lives of members of congress. It is absolutely outrageous that we even have to have this conversation.“

Apparently she was in the Bronx supporting a workers’ strike instead.

“Something’s upside down,” says @AOC at a rally supporting Hunts Point workers in the #Bronx on strike tonight fighting for a $1 raise. pic.twitter.com/kgCspOIrNY — David Cruz (@CWEBCRUZER) January 21, 2021

We’ll see how far the ‘high drama’ and delusion grows next week.

Surely the “living in fear” will only expand, as will the harrowing tales of “escape” on January 6 no doubt.

