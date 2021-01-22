https://hannity.com/media-room/gingrich-on-hannity-the-radicals-surrounding-joe-biden-dont-want-any-part-of-unity/

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday night after Joe Biden’s first full-day in the Oval Office; saying the radicals surrounding the President don’t want any party of “unity” for the country.

“Let’s get your reaction to Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz is a patriot; he dared to ask for a ten-day audit,” said Hannity. “Your thoughts?”

“You’re seeing the hysteria of the Biden system. It’s not really about Biden himself, it’s this entire team of radicals around him. They believe if they can exterminate the Republicans, that would be one way to get to unity,” said Gingrich.

“Cruz showed enormous courage, but he always has. He’s a very smart, very courageous guy. I was delighted to see Mitt Romney actually come to the defense of both Cruz and Hawley,” he added. “As people think about it, there’s going to be a real reaction that you’re going to have a mob on the Senate floor deciding who they want to destroy.”

Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above.

GINGRICH ON HANNITY: Every Day Trial Drags on Democrats Look ‘Smaller, More Political, Destructive’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1.30.20 Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday on the never-ending impeachment charade taking place in the Senate; saying every day the trial goes on “Democrats look smaller and more destructive.” “They want to drag this out for another month or two. The country’s already opposed to dragging it out… This is not working. The Democrats should vote to have no more witnesses. Every day this goes on the Democrats look smaller, more political, more destructive to America,” said Gingrich. “There’s no reason to have more witnesses because there’s no case. There is no case,” he added. Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above. GINGRICH ON HANNITY: Jeff Sessions Needs to ‘INTERVENE IMMEDIATELY’ in Mueller Probe posted by Hannity Staff – 8.03.18 Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stopped by ‘Hannity’ Thursday night to weigh-in on Robert Mueller’s never-ending Russia investigation; saying the Attorney General needs to intervene immediately. “98 or 99 percent of what Mueller’s doing is not covered by Sessions’ recusal over the Russian campaign investigation. Sessions -if he did his job- could intervene tonight or tomorrow, it would be totally within his authority and he should,” said Newt. “The President should take every example of what we’re talking about and simply declassify it. I want to see every decision memo about Benghazi where the Obama team consciously decided to lie to the American people,” he added. Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

