(PJ MEDIA) – On Friday, Google threatened to shut down its powerful search engine for the 19 million people in Australia if the country adopts Big Tech draft legislation currently before parliament.

“If this version of the Code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia,” Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva said at a Senate hearing in Canberra on Friday. “That would be a bad outcome not just for us, but for the Australian people, media diversity and small businesses who use Google Search.”

Talk about an understatement. As of July 2020, Google has dominated the search engine market, maintaining an 86.86 percent market share.

